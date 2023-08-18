Local non profit gifted a new backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Roundup Fellowship is a non profit that serves children and adults in our community with developmental disabilities.

Helping people for close to 50 years, Thursday the Fellowship got a little help of their own.

In partnership with the Home Depot Foundation, the organization was gifted a new backyard at one of their safe homes in Colorado Springs.

“There are 5 youngsters who live here,” explained Donna Thurston, CEO of the Roundup Fellowship. “They are very excited to see what’s going on in the backyard. They were very curious when all the supplies were delivered here and couldn’t wait to see the end product.”

Associates from Home Depot stores in Pueblo, Colorado Springs, and Denver donated their time and supplies to make this project happen.

“One of our core values as part of the Home Depot is giving back,” said Elena Knowlton with the Home Depot Foundation. “That means taking care of our community that patrons our stores and the best way we can do that is by doing what’s taking place here. This is something that is very near and dear to all of our associates’ hearts.”

Crews started the project at 7 A.M. and wrapped up later that afternoon.

The remodel is complete with a brand new swing set, raised garden beds, turf, new rock beds, bean bags, and more.

“We feel incredibly blessed that the Home Depot has chosen to give us this project, and we know it will be great for the folks living in this home, being able to be outside, enjoy the outdoors, you know, as children it’s so important for children’s well-being and their health being in the sunshine and having a swingset is something every kid can enjoy,” said Alexandria D’angelo Philanthropy Coordinator at the Roundup Fellowship.

Before: this is what the backyard of the safe home looked like before its makeover (Aleah Burggraff)

