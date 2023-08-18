‘God took a really good man’: Maui wildfire victim spent last moments shielding friend’s dog

Franklin Trejos reportedly died in the Maui wildfires while using his body to shield his friend's dog. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A Maui resident spent the last moments of his life protecting his friend’s beloved dog.

KHNL reports that Franklin Trejos, 68, died in the Lahaina wildfire as he attempted to flee with a friend’s dog named Sam.

Trejos’ friends said they are not surprised to hear about his actions.

Geoff Bogar, a retired fire captain, knew Trejos for 35 years. He was also the one who found his friend’s body lying on top of the remains of his 3-year-old golden retriever.

The retired fire captain said it was clear that Trejos had tried whatever he could to protect Sam.

According to The Associated Press, Trejos and Bogar initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina while trying to save their house.

But as the flames moved closer, the men knew they had to flee and ran to their cars.

Bogar’s vehicle wouldn’t start, but he ended up breaking through a window and crawling out. He stayed on the ground until a police officer found him.

He was taken to a hospital by first responders, but Trejos didn’t escape.

The 68-year-old reportedly died in the flames along with Sam.

Trejos had lived for years with Bogar and his wife Shannon Weber-Bogar. He helped her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t.

The couple said Trejos filled their lives with love and laughter.

“God took a really good man,” Shannon Weber-Bogar said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Body recovered from Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Body recovered from Prospect Lake at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs
Marshall urges COVID education funds be used for school security.
Colorado school district adding armed security personnel
Shooting investigation Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs under investigation
Crime tape at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive on Aug. 16, 2023.
Attempted robbery victim reportedly shot and killed suspect in Colorado Springs
Melissa Whitsitt
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Sunday, her phone reportedly used by ‘unknown’ man

Latest News

Suspected flasher
Pueblo Police ask for help with identifying suspected flasher after incidents at the zoo
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows rapidly off Mexico. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency hosted a summit with National Governing Bodies to talk about...
Clean Sport Summit hosted by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency