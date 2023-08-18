Fountain residents question why the city isn’t using their new app to its full potential even during emergency situations

Editor’s Note: A former City of Fountain employee who worked on the app discussed in this story now works in our 11 newsroom.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Fountain says they will take a fresh look into if they are really getting their money’s worth out of their recently relaunched city app, after the city failed to push out notifications alerting residents to flooding and road closures in recent weeks.

So our Call For Action investigation team started asking questions.

Some residents wondering why they are paying for something with your tax dollars they are not using very often.

There’s an app for that.

Seems like they are everywhere and make life a little easier, but the companies behind these apps are also making big money allowing local governments to meet their citizens where they are at.

But in Fountain, since launching the MyFountain CO app about a decade ago, only 2,000 of their 30,000 citizens have actually downloaded it, according to the city. But officials can’t tell us how many of those still have it on their phones, and of that group, only about 700 people have signed up for important push notifications from the city. And those people are not receiving many pushes in Fountain, even during potentially dangerous situations. An extra service your tax dollars are paying for but recently has not been used. We wanted to know why.

Kroschel: “Are you confident you were using the app’s abilities to the full ability?”

John Trylch: “We could probably be doing a better job of focusing our time and energy on using the app.”

John Trylch leads the small team that is in charge of communicating important information from the city to the citizens. His team of two uses a bunch of channels to open that conversation. Some are more popular than others.

Trylch: “We have a Facebook page, YouTube, and Twitter page. Our Facebook is our biggest page, and we do not have the resources to do more Instagram and TikTok. We just don’t have the bandwidth the handle that.”

Kroschel: “The difference between a social media account, and the app is that taxpayer dollars fund, paying to have the service for the app.”

Trylch: “Yes, taxpayers pay for the website as well and the app.”

We wanted to find out why the city pays about $2,000 annually for an extra capability to send those push notifications but is not actively using them, even during major weather events in recent months.

“Just because there was this one instance in the recent flooding when the tool was not used, would not set up enough of a precedent to say we wouldn’t use it in the future. The tool is being utilized, just maybe not as much people would expect, but it is being utilized. The notifications are going out, utilities is using it, there have been street closure notifications,” Trylch said.

Our Call For Action investigative team requested through CORA all documents about the app relaunch when the city signed up for the new notification capability. In our review of emails and documents, we found the notifications were going out until there was a city employee who left the department. That former employee now works at 11 News. Since then the last push March 18, nothing else showed up, even as the city saw some flooding with waves of storms hitting the city hard.

“We have not received any complaint to the city about the app or the notifications, that they were not getting them. We were actually a little surprised at the question when you contacted us. We haven’t heard anything from anybody about it. It’s a fair question to ask, and the citizens, we do think it’s a valuable tool, and could it be further utilized? Yes, and there’s potential we will continue to utilize it,” Trylch told me.

Fountain isn’t alone in providing the multiple platforms for citizens to open that communication, but the residents who contacted us said it only works if the city uses it like they promised they would.

“Could MyFountain app and that notification feature be utilized? Absolutely, and will the city perhaps in the future utilize it more and do a better job of using that particular tool? That is completely possible. We’ve only had that feature since the beginning of last year, so it’s only been a little over a year where we’ve had that new app with the notification tool, so I think we are still learning about it and learning about its capability and perhaps encouraging the community to download it more. I think this interview is a good opportunity to ask the community to download the app! We think it is a good tool.

A tool they hope more people will use.

KKTV confirmed the city also spent thousands of dollars used for promoting the app through a TV and web campaign on local television during the Winter Olympics came from the city’s communications department. Again, taxpayer money promoting the app few are actually using even now.

But the city did tell us they saw a spike in downloads after that campaign -- they just cant say how many.

