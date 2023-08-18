Former District 49 student returns to her old high school -- as a teacher!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “Graduating, I thought, ‘Man, I’d never be back here.’”

But just four years after leaving Vista Ridge High School, Mollie Metts is back in the classroom again.

But this time, on the other side of the desk!

“i’m back, and I love the fact that I’m back. I missed it,” she told us.

This first-year teacher could have worked anywhere after graduating from Colorado State a few month ago. She decided to return to her alma mater.

“I have always liked Vista Ridge, even as a student. I fell in love with the culture and climate when I came back and interviewed. It’s always been a place where I belonged and, so, I was like, ‘If I can make a difference and be at the same school I belonged, maybe that would be something really spectacular and special.’”

Making a difference like one special teacher made with her.

“I always wanted to be a nurse when I first started out, then I did an internship, didn’t really want to do it, and then my teacher Ms. Mullikin ... pushed me to take early childhood education and put me in the education pathway. And then from there I fell in love with it.”

Now, Metts is teaching family and consumer sciences, just like her mentor.

“It’s a full circle moment for her. She told me she cried after my interview, which is really heartwarming to hear.”

So far, Ms. Metts is getting high marks from her students.

“She’s very chill,” said Teliah Perry, a freshman at Vista Ridge. “I like her class; it’s really fun.”

“She, like, understands, like, the kids nowadays, and so she knows how we all function and work,” said senior Cameron Coahran.

Metts, who was a cheer captain and a member of the school’s Life Smart Knowledge Bowl team in high school, says she thrived during her years at Vista Ridge.

“Me and two other of my brothers and cousins have gone through this school. We were all either in sports or involved in somehow, so it’s always been a special place.”

She hopes to provide her students with the same nurturing space that she had to grow, learn and use her voice.

“I had a bunch of great teachers shape me who I was in high school and got me to my point, and they’re still working here today,” Metts told us.

While there are still some things she’s is getting used to, such as the transition from student to faculty member ...

“Ms. Mullikin -- or Mary, I guess I have to call her Mary now!” Metts laughed.

... and being so close in age with her students has its interesting moments ...

“I graduated with some of their siblings and cousins, so it’s been kind of interesting. One of my students, her parents actually know my parents, which is really fun for me, and I’m teaching one of my kids that I babysat (laughs), so it’s full circle for me!”

For Metts, there’s no place like home!

“Once a wolf, always a wolf!”

