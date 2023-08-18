Colorado Springs Police looking for road rage shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an earlier morning shooting that might have started as a road rage incident.

Officers were called out to the area near Academy and Briargate around 1:15 am Friday morning.

That’s where they found a man who had been shot.

Officers tell 11 News that the man was shot either in the arm or the hand.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40′s or older.

CSPD has not released any details on the vehicle they are looking for.

If you saw anything that might help investigators please call police.

