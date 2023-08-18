Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Aug. 18, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10 a.m. on Friday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Temps will warm up a bit again, into the 90s for most. We’ll see a chance for spotty storms in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains and in the Pikes Peak Region. We’ll likely see more gusty winds than heavy rain, but an unsettled afternoon is something we’ll keep an eye on.

WEEKEND: We’ll see a few storm chances this weekend, but again, best rain chances will stay in the mountains. High temperatures will stay hot, in the 90s and even 100s for some.

NEXT WEEK: We are mainly dry early next week and will still feel hot! We are going to reach the 80s and 90s for many.

