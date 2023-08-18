Beanie Babies introduces ‘Aloha Bear’ to benefit Hawaii wildfire victims

Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.
Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.(Ty Inc. via PR Newswire)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The maker of Beanie Babies has introduced a new, limited-edition bear to help wildfire survivors in Hawaii.

The bear, named Aloha, is gold with a rainbow ribbon and has the words “Maui Strong” on its chest.

Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.

“Loss can strike at any time. The speed and savagery of the Maui wildfires are an especially horrific, heartbreaking reminder of that,” Warner said in a press release. “While I can’t undo what has happened, I can try to help those who are suffering in the aftermath.”

Beanie Babies come with birthdays and poems. Aloha’s birthday is Aug. 8, the day wildfires took off in Maui.

Its poem says, “Helping each other all day long, we forever will stay Maui strong.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Body recovered from Prospect Lake at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs
Marshall urges COVID education funds be used for school security.
Colorado school district adding armed security personnel
Shooting investigation Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday
Melissa Whitsitt
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Sunday, her phone reportedly used by ‘unknown’ man
Crime tape at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive on Aug. 16, 2023.
Attempted robbery victim reportedly shot and killed suspect in Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint...
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
8/17/23 southern Colorado weather update at 10 a.m.
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Aug. 18, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten