Arrest made nearly 2 years after Colorado man reported missing

Glen Canyon Lee Hunt
Glen Canyon Lee Hunt(Pagosa Springs PD/CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An arrest was made in a case where a Colorado man was reported missing nearly two years ago.

On Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared a news release on behalf of the Pagosa Springs Police Department announcing that 60-year-old Glen Canyon Lee Hunt is being charged with 2nd-degree murder tied to the death of Michael Kroll.

Kroll was reported missing from the Pagoa Springs area on Oct. 19, 2021. His remains were located in a remote area of La Plata County on Cept. 25, 2022.

“The Pagosa Springs Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation,” part of a news release from Pagosa Springs Police reads. “Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Neagle at the Pagosa Springs Police Department. 970-264-4151 ext. 241.”

No other information on the case was shared with the public.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Body recovered from Prospect Lake at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs
Marshall urges COVID education funds be used for school security.
Colorado school district adding armed security personnel
Shooting investigation Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday
Crime tape at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive on Aug. 16, 2023.
Attempted robbery victim reportedly shot and killed suspect in Colorado Springs
Melissa Whitsitt
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Sunday, her phone reportedly used by ‘unknown’ man

Latest News

8/17/23 southern Colorado weather update at 10 a.m.
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Aug. 18, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast
The finished product. 1 safe home was gifted a new backyard for 5 kids to enjoy.
Local non profit gifted a new backyard
Only 2,000 of the 30 thousand Fountain residents have downloaded the city's app according to...
Fountain residents question why the city isn’t using their new app to its full potential even during emergency situations
Burgers and Bags!
Burgers & Bags Thursday features free food and celebrity cornhole to benefit Pikes Peak United Way