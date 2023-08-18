Arrest made nearly 2 years after Colorado man reported missing

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An arrest was made in a case where a Colorado man was reported missing nearly two years ago.

On Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared a news release on behalf of the Pagosa Springs Police Department announcing that 60-year-old Glen Canyon Lee Hunt is being charged with 2nd-degree murder tied to the death of Michael Kroll.

Kroll was reported missing from the Pagoa Springs area on Oct. 19, 2021. His remains were located in a remote area of La Plata County on Cept. 25, 2022.

“The Pagosa Springs Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation,” part of a news release from Pagosa Springs Police reads. “Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Neagle at the Pagosa Springs Police Department. 970-264-4151 ext. 241.”

No other information on the case was shared with the public.

