State officials clear up questions, concerns about Universal Preschool Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As many of you send your kids back to school, the State is offering free Pre-K to thousands of families across Colorado but many are confused after being told they have to pay for some of their child’s care.

This comes down to which care facility they are enrolled in. Universal Preschool Colorado allows 15 hours a week per child for free. Parents can choose from up to five different preschools in their area. Problem is; some of them require full-time care and that is catching some families off guard.

“Certainly know that we could’ve made that more clear in the application and we certainly have made changes to that since,” said Dawn Odean, Director, Universal Preschool.

The State Director of Universal Preschool tells 11 News they use a lottery or what they call a deferred algorithm to choose the preschool they feel is best for families. They search schools by availability and family qualifications.

“Families can always decline the choice,” said Odean. “We work really hard with our providers to ensure that their program schedules are part of the information they provide on their profiles on our website. This can still be confusing or maybe not as specific when you are looking at so many different providers at once.”

Each family gets 15 hours of free care. The State tells 11 News if you are placed in a full-time preschool but can’t afford it, you can opt out and get placed into another one.

Little Mountain Climbers, a local full-time preschool tells 11 News, families have to pay the difference out of pocket.

“It’s one of those things where we only do full-time so the 15 hours doesn’t really apply,” said John Salinas, Director of Operations, Little Mountain Climbers. “If we do accept a family with 15 hours, we do let them know that we are full-time so they would pay for the other 15 hours.”

There are other options. Early Learning Connections, another local preschool does offer part-time care.

“We don’t have any limitations on how many hours a week children and families can get care, except for if they are enrolled in the a.m. and p.m. preschools classrooms,” said Liz Denson, President/CEO, Early Connections Learning Center. “They are a three hour block in the morning and a three hour block in the afternoon. 15 hours a week for you to utilize your UPK benefits to pay for it and you are all set.”

The State tells 11 News they plan to work harder with matching families on the first try. If a parent’s first choice doesn’t work, the State tells 11 News they rematch the child to a new preschool choice, every week.

