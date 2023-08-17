Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 31 veterans from the Quincy, Illinois area flew to Washington on Thursday aboard the 66th Great River Honor Flight mission, to see war memorials built in their honor.

They stopped by the Korean, Lincoln, Vietnam and World War II memorials.

Looking at names on the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall certainly brought back some tough memories for some on the trip like brothers Roy Benner and Kenny Benner

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing. It’s an honor to come and see even the ones that did not get to come home and honor the ones that have come home, it’s emotional,” said Roy Benner.

The trip also brought together many veterans together who had never met before like Bill Graham and Randolph Rudd, and forged new friendships.

“All these guys. I didn’t know any of them. So now I’ve got 30 new friends,” said Graham.

“It’s good to see the camaraderie and all branches and everybody coming together,” said Rudd.

Great River Honor Flight will fly back here to Washington next month and in October so more veterans get a chance to see the memorials.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Whitsitt
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Sunday, her phone reportedly used by ‘unknown’ man
Colorado Springs police told 11 News crews on scene that what the Colorado Springs Fire...
Deadly crash in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday along Circle Drive
Driver reportedly clocked at 139 mph along a Colorado Highway.
Driver clocked at 139 mph along Highway 24 near Colorado Springs, reportedly claimed he was ‘late for work’
Crime tape at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive on Aug. 16, 2023.
Attempted robbery victim reportedly shot and killed suspect in Colorado Springs
Mark Fox
Escaped Colorado inmate found dead in a farmhouse

Latest News

Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
The 2023 Annual Legislative BBQ is Aug. 25th this year and held at the Colorado State...
WATCH: Learn more about the 2023 Annual Legislative BBQ
Shooting investigation Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events