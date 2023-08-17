I-70 back open following mudslide in Glenwood Canyon

The mudslide occurred in Glenwood Canyon, with the roadway closed on either side of it for cleanup.(CDOT)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:54 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 is back open Thursday after a large mudslide shuttered a roughly 45-mile stretch of roadway Wednesday evening.

Mud, debris and water coated the roadway as rain fell over the Grizzly Creek burn scar near Glenwood Canyon. At one point, a 9-foot-deep culvert next to the roadway was overflowing with sludge.

The deepest part of slide on the roadway itself was 1.5 feet, according to 11 News sister station CBS Denver.

During the closure, the interstate was shut down between Rifle and Dotsero. Glenwood Canyon sits between the two points.

Mudslides have been a regular event on this particular stretch of I-70 since the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire. The year following the fire saw massive damage due to the frequent slides, and the interstate was ultimately closed for several weeks to undergo extensive repairs.

Wednesday’s mudslide only required the interstate to be closed for about two and a half hours, in large part because of new procedures put in place in 2022 as a response to those destructive slides. CDOT said its crews were ready the moment a weather warning was issued for Glenwood Canyon.

“Crews and equipment were nearby as part of CDOT’s safety protocol for I-70 Glenwood Canyon. Crews had mobilized in response to a flash flood watch issued in the late afternoon, allowing an expedited response to the slide and I-70 closure points,” Colorado Department of Transportation said in a social media post Wednesday night.

