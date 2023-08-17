Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, "LAST OF THE BREED", AMBASSADOR ENTERTAINMENT, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (CNN) - A popular Texas zoo attraction is back.

It’s a two-headed snake and its return brings up a conundrum: What happens when the two heads disagree?

After over two years, he’s headed back. Both heads are ready to turn heads at the Cameron Park Zoo.

“They almost ignore each other,” said Brian Henley, reptile care supervisor at the zoo.

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song.

The harmless western rat snake was found by a local resident and donated to the zoo when he was a few weeks old.

He has two different brains and has grown from 8 inches to 3 feet in seven years.

“The dominant head is the right head; however, the left head does have ideas of its own,” Henley said.

When Lefty goes one direction and Pancho goes the other, it’s trouble. The snake gets hung up on things and injures himself.

In 2021, the wound got so bad it had to be removed from the exhibit to be treated and to heal.

A waxy-looking substance on Lefty’s neck protects the injured area.

Both heads eat, but the dominant right sometimes drags Lefty away from a mouse meal.

The right head gets more to eat, though it all ends up in the same stomach.

The snake’s exhibit has been revamped, so there’s little to get stuck on.

And two heads are no reason Pancho and Lefty couldn’t enjoy romance once it’s older.

