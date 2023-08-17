Crews called to a Colorado Springs lake Thursday for a water rescue

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department wanted the public to be aware of a water rescue taking place at a Colorado Springs lake on Thursday.

At about 10:30 a.m. CSFD announced the rescue operation was taking place at Prospect Lake at Memorial Park.

Our crew at the scene reported seeing a body being pulled from the lake. The status of that person was unknown the last time this article was updated. Police tape was put up in the area.

We will provide more information as we receive it.

