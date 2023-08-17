Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to reopen Rockrimmon Thursday afternoon following water main break

Rockrimmon water main break 8/16/2023
Rockrimmon water main break 8/16/2023(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:51 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Utility crews have wrapped up repairs on a water main break and say they hope to have a busy Colorado Springs road back open by Thursday afternoon.

Work on the water main had been ongoing since just after midnight Wednesday. The break happened along Rockrimmon Boulevard on the northwest side of Colorado Springs.

Wednesday evening, Springs Utilities announced repairs had wrapped up and workers were moving on to repaving.

The cause of the water main break has not been released.

