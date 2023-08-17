Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to reopen Rockrimmon Thursday afternoon following water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Utility crews have wrapped up repairs on a water main break and say they hope to have a busy Colorado Springs road back open by Thursday afternoon.

Work on the water main had been ongoing since just after midnight Wednesday. The break happened along Rockrimmon Boulevard on the northwest side of Colorado Springs.

WATER MAIN BREAK🚨 Rockrimmon closed from Grey Eagle to Anaconda.



Power is restored for the area, but crews still on scene. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/4d123C6mWD — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) August 16, 2023

Wednesday evening, Springs Utilities announced repairs had wrapped up and workers were moving on to repaving.

The cause of the water main break has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.