Colorado Springs police trying to reunite nearly a dozen stolen mountain bikes with their owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police recovered a dozen mountain bikes while responding to a carjacking call earlier this week.

They are still trying to reunite some of the bikes with their owners -- so if you or a friend recently had your mountain bike stolen, officers would like to hear from you!

The bikes were discovered Tuesday night when police responded to a neighborhood near Circle and Monterey on a reported disturbance.

“When officers from the Sand Creek division arrived [at 2400 Falkirk Drive] they found that one of the callers had confronted someone who had a stolen open top type construction trailer. The trailer was full of items that did not belong to them. Of these items, there were a dozen valuable mountain bikes,” a police lieutenant said.

A few of the bikes were immediately returned to their owners. Police say the following still have not not:

Lime green Trek “Roscoe 7″

Red, black and yellow Specialized “S-Works Demo 8″

Black and green Cannondale “Trigger”

Blue Specialized Stumpjumper

Blue Santa Cruz “5010″

Light-blue Trek “Stache 5″

Black and red Trek “Top Fuel 8″

White and blue Specialized “Demo 8″

Maroon Trek “Rail 7″

If any of the above belong to you, you’re asked to reach out to Sgt. Timothy Kippel at timothy.kippel@coloradosprings.gov. You will need to be able to provide additional information to prove ownership, such as photos, serial numbers, or a description of any modifications.

Currently, police have not announced any arrests in this case.

