Colorado Springs police ask for help locating ‘at-risk’ teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs have asked for the public’s help locating a missing teen they believe is “at-risk.”

According to police, Elizabeth “River” Cathleen Banoczi, 16, was reported missing on Sunday by staff at a local group home and was last seen leaving the facility on foot.

Detectives said they have information that “raises the level of concern for River’s safety.” A photo of River can be found at the top of this article.

Officials said River was last seen wearing a pink and white flannel jacket, black sweats or pink jean shorts. River could also be wearing cowboy boots with the American flag on them, and officials said River is known to commute through truck stops.

Anyone with information on River’s location is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

