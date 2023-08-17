Colorado Springs police ask for help locating ‘at-risk’ teen

Police in Colorado Springs have asked for the public’s help locating a missing teen they...
Police in Colorado Springs have asked for the public’s help locating a missing teen they believe is “at-risk.”(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs have asked for the public’s help locating a missing teen they believe is “at-risk.”

According to police, Elizabeth “River” Cathleen Banoczi, 16, was reported missing on Sunday by staff at a local group home and was last seen leaving the facility on foot.

Detectives said they have information that “raises the level of concern for River’s safety.” A photo of River can be found at the top of this article.

Officials said River was last seen wearing a pink and white flannel jacket, black sweats or pink jean shorts. River could also be wearing cowboy boots with the American flag on them, and officials said River is known to commute through truck stops.

Anyone with information on River’s location is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Whitsitt
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Sunday, her phone reportedly used by ‘unknown’ man
Colorado Springs police told 11 News crews on scene that what the Colorado Springs Fire...
Deadly crash in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday along Circle Drive
Driver reportedly clocked at 139 mph along a Colorado Highway.
Driver clocked at 139 mph along Highway 24 near Colorado Springs, reportedly claimed he was ‘late for work’
Crime tape at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive on Aug. 16, 2023.
Attempted robbery victim reportedly shot and killed suspect in Colorado Springs
Mark Fox
Escaped Colorado inmate found dead in a farmhouse

Latest News

Shooting investigation Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday
8.17.23
Spot storms possible Friday
The 2023 Annual Legislative BBQ is Aug. 25th this year and held at the Colorado State...
WATCH: Learn more about the 2023 Annual Legislative BBQ
8/17/23 southern Colorado weather update at 10 a.m.
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Aug. 17, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast