Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Aug. 17, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

8/17/23 southern Colorado weather update at 10 a.m.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10 a.m. on Thursday.

THURSDAY: Shaping up a touch cooler compared to Wednesday, most folks get into the 80s and 90s. Storm chances will stay far to the west in Colorado, with many along the front range and plains seeing lots of sun. Enjoy!

FRIDAY & WEEKEND: We’ll see a few storm chances this weekend, but again, best rain chances will stay in the mountains. High temperatures will stay in the 80s and 90s for many of us.

NEXT WEEK: We are mainly dry early next week and will still feel hot!

