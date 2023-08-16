Water main break closes main road in northwest Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break has closed a main road in northwest Colorado Springs.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted about a water main break. Colorado Springs Utilities later reported Rockrimmon will be closed all day Wednesday from Grey Eagle to Anaconda for repairs.

Around the same time, KKTV saw there was a reported outage in the area impacting about 2,000 CSU customers, but it’s unclear if that was connected to the water main break. That outage has since been resolved Wednesday morning.

We will update this article once we learn more about a potential cause, and when the road will reopen.

WATER MAIN BREAK🚨 Rockrimmon closed from Grey Eagle to Anaconda.



Power is restored for the area, but crews still on scene. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/4d123C6mWD — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) August 16, 2023

