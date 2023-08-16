Water main break closes main road in northwest Colorado Springs Wednesday

Rockrimmon water main break 8/16/2023
Rockrimmon water main break 8/16/2023(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:51 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break has closed a main road in northwest Colorado Springs.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted about a water main break. Colorado Springs Utilities later reported Rockrimmon will be closed all day Wednesday from Grey Eagle to Anaconda for repairs.

Around the same time, KKTV saw there was a reported outage in the area impacting about 2,000 CSU customers, but it’s unclear if that was connected to the water main break. That outage has since been resolved Wednesday morning.

We will update this article once we learn more about a potential cause, and when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fox
Escaped Colorado inmate found dead in a farmhouse
Driver reportedly clocked at 139 mph along a Colorado Highway.
Driver clocked at 139 mph along Highway 24 near Colorado Springs, reportedly claimed he was ‘late for work’
A crash left lanes of Woodmen road closed Tuesday afternoon.
2 hospitalized after crash closes Woodmen near I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon
Crash impacts I-25 NB in Colorado Springs.
Crash closes northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, highway back open
Ting Internet team on-site in Colorado Springs, where the fiber internet service provider has...
New internet option available for some Colorado Springs residents

Latest News

Staying warm this week
Warmer Wednesday
Homeless population on the rise in popular downtown park
Neighbors speak out about rise in homelessness at local park, next door to Memorial Hospital
"It's gotten really bad" residents say near Boulder Park about the rise in the homeless...
"It's gotten really bad" residents say near Boulder Park about the rise in the homeless population
Pueblo Police announced Tuesday that an arrest had been made after a five-month long child...
Man arrested on child sexual assault charges after 5-month long investigation in Pueblo