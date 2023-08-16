Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs 1 step closer to opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs is one step closer to opening after the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department announced the contractor has pulled all the needed permits to start construction.

“The amphitheater has a lot of different parts so the construction project was split up across 12 different permits with an estimated valuation of about $24-million,” the post shared Wednesday by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department reads.

The venue is going to be built on the north side of the city off North Gate east of I-25 near the Bass Pro Shops. At the last update from Notes Live, the 8,000-seat open-air amphitheater is scheduled to open in Sumer of 2024.

“My family’s been in Colorado since before it was even a state, and I don’t think there’s any better place in the world than Colorado Springs,” said CEO of Notes Live Jw Roth when they broke ground in mid-July.

