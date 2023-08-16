Statewide alert issued for missing 7-year-old from Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert has now been issued for a 7-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped by her mother.

According to Pueblo police, who first reported Racheal Bastian missing Tuesday, the little girl’s mother currently does not have custody but is allowed visitation days by Racheal’s current guardian. Casandra Bastian, 39, was supposed to return Rachael to her guardian Sunday -- but never showed up.

Photos of Racheal and Bastian are available at the top of this article. According to police, Bastian was last seen with Racheal in a red Ford Explorer with Texas plate S63 XSJ, which is a fictitious plate.

Police said they have an arrest warrant for Bastian, charging her with second-degree kidnapping.

Pueblo PD asked anyone who has any information on this incident to contact dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Alex Hovet at 719-553-3329.

