She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital’s helipad

A romantic and joyful scene played out on the roof of a Rhode Island hospital, with one doctor proposing to another.
By Sam Read, WJAR
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – A romantic and joyful scene played out on the roof of a Rhode Island hospital, with one doctor proposing to another.

Once a week, resident ophthalmologists Dr. Palmer Feibelman and Dr. Carolina Chiou work side by side.

At first, Feibelman was skeptical of having a fellow, but when Chiou was the one who walked in, he surely didn’t mind.

“Carolina came in and I was like, ‘Oh, ok, I don’t mind having a fellow, maybe this will be cool,’” Feibelman said.

And from there, a bond was built, and then a beautiful relationship blossomed.

From then on, when every Wednesday rolled around, the couple couldn’t wait to work together.

When Feibelman decided he wanted to propose, he knew doing it at the hospital where they met was the only choice.

“I started looking for places around the hospital that would be the most romantic place in the hospital, which is very challenging,” Feibelman said.

That search led Feibelman to the roof, opting for the helipad as the perfect spot.

“I love her so much, there was no question I needed to do something big,” he said.

On Aug. 2, hospital staff told Chiou she needed to come quickly to attend to something. They were all on board with the surprise.

To Chiou’s surprise, her coworkers led her up to the helipad, where Feibelman was waiting in the center.

“I had no idea, zero percent idea,” Chiou said.

Feibelman got down on one knee and asked Chiou to marry him. She said yes.

“We’ve kind of just known that we were going to spend the rest of our lives together,” Chiou said.

The proposal itself was just one part of Feibelman’s plan. He had previously booked Chiou a nail appointment, decorated his apartment to celebrate the engagement, and even booked a beautiful beach photo shoot.

He knew proposing to Chiou at the hospital would mean she was wearing scrubs for the photos, so he wanted to give her an opportunity to wear what she wanted and booked the beach photo shoot.

“I felt bad that all of her engagement photos would be her wearing scrubs and a scrub cap,” he said.

The couple said they are thankful for everyone involved in the special proposal.

They plan to get married in a few years after they’re finished training.

But one thing is certain – these ophthalmologists only have eyes for one another.

