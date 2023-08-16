Rollover crash impacts traffic on Powers on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rollover crash was impacting traffic on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday.

At about 10:15 a.m., part of northbound Powers was closed near Airport Road for the crash. Details on possible injuries or how many vehicles were involved were not immediately available. As of 10:30 a.m., some traffic was getting by using the far right lane and shoulder.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest on a crash impacting traffic on a busy roadway.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.