Pueblo police ask for help locating missing 7 year old

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo have asked for help locating a 7-year-old girl they said was not returned to her legal guardian over the weekend.

Police believe Racheal Bastian, 7, was taken by her biological mother Casandra Bastian, 39. Officials said Bastian does not have custody of Racheal, but Racheal’s guardian did allow Bastian visitation days. She was supposed to be returned Sunday, but was not.

Photos of Racheal and Bastian are available at the top of this article. According to police, Bastian was last seen with Racheal in a red Ford Explorer with Texas plate S63 XSJ, which is a fictitious plate.

Police said they have an arrest warrant for Bastian, charging her with 2nd Degree Kidnapping.

Pueblo PD asked anyone who has any information on this incident to contact dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Alex Hovet at (719) 553-3329.

On August 13, 2023, at approximately 11:38 p.m., Pueblo Police were dispatched on a report a missing person. The custodial guardian allowed the biological mother, 39-year-old, Casandra Bastian to have visitation days with her daughter, 7-year-old, Racheal Bastian. — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) August 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.