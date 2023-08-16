Neighbors speak out about rise in homelessness at local park, next door to Memorial Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Neighbors are speaking out about a rise in the number of homeless people they say they are seeing at Boulder Park. The park is next door to Memorial Central Hospital near Downtown Colorado Springs. Locals say some of the homeless people are recent patients.

On Tuesday, a member of Colorado Springs City Council and UCHealth met with the homeowners about solutions.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood, Samantha De Naray, told 11News that she and her son are afraid to go to Boulder Park. She said that she’s seen the homeless population there rise dramatically in the last few months.

“A lot of these people are confused. They’re yelling. They’re screaming. They are sitting in their own feces. It’s gotten really bad,” said De Naray.

De Naray and her son Archer used to come to Boulder Park often, but with the recent increase in homeless people around the hospital and park, she said she doesn’t feel safe.

She was among a dozen neighbors who gathered Tuesday afternoon to talk about the growing problem with UCHealth and councilwoman Nancy Henjum.

“I think we are always going to be looking for solutions in terms of how we deal with mental health and mental illness. People are struggling. These are really big systemic issues and all of our systems are really struggling quite a bit,” said councilwoman Nancy Henjum.

Multiple people who attended the meeting said they’re concerned that Memorial Hospital releases patients without resources or help right outside the park. The hospital said they do what they can, but not everyone wants the help.

“Sometimes there are still gaps in terms of where people can go and where that happens. We do have a full suite of resources that we can help provide through our nonprofit partners through town, but still there are still people who do not accept it,” said Damian McCabe, the Director of Behavior Health with UCHealth.

The group of neighbors said the meeting was a step in the right direction but that it will take a lot of time to find solutions. De Naray said she won’t stop until she feels safe again in her neighborhood.

“We want our town to stay nice, and we want our people to want to live here and feel safe,” said De Naray.

11News reached out to a local non-profit that used to assist homeless people who were discharged from the hospital to learn more about their services and their funding.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.