Nationwide FBI human trafficking operation recovers Colorado victims

Officials announced the results of 2023's Operation Cross Country, targeting human trafficking.
Officials announced the results of 2023's Operation Cross Country, targeting human trafficking.(KCNC)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI Denver office announced Wednesday that 27 victims of human trafficking have recently been recovered in Colorado as part of the nationwide Operation Cross Country.

The operation has been ongoing for 13 years now. The initiative is in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to FBI Denver officials, the 27 recovered victims include eight children and 19 adults. Additionally, officials say five traffickers were arrested. They say 14 children and eight other traffickers were identified for further investigation. Officials say this all happened during a two-day push in July.

“The takeaway is that it is here, they are hiding in plain sight, and there’s a misconception I think in the community that these are victims that were abducted off the street ... This is manipulation. These are criminal groups looking to make money,” explained one official at Wednesday’s press conference at the FBI Denver Office.

More than 40 agencies participated, including Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say victims are often preyed upon through the internet and social media.

“The advances in technology have exponentially increased this problem. Use of technology and the internet now exposes kids to people that they usually wouldn’t interact with,” one FBI agent said during the press conference.

If you suspect human trafficking, you can call 866-455-5075 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fox
Escaped Colorado inmate found dead in a farmhouse
Driver reportedly clocked at 139 mph along a Colorado Highway.
Driver clocked at 139 mph along Highway 24 near Colorado Springs, reportedly claimed he was ‘late for work’
One of the vehicles involved in the crash at the intersection of Woodmen and Commerce Center on...
2 including police detective hospitalized in north Colorado Springs crash
Crash impacts I-25 NB in Colorado Springs.
Crash closes northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, highway back open
Ting Internet team on-site in Colorado Springs, where the fiber internet service provider has...
New internet option available for some Colorado Springs residents

Latest News

Burgers and Bags!
Burgers & Bags Thursday features free food and celebrity cornhole to benefit Pikes Peak United Way
Colorado Secretary of State continues to push against Kroger acquisition of Albertsons
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs 8/16/23.
Rollover crash impacts traffic on Powers on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday morning
Police in Pueblo have asked for help locating a 7-year-old girl they say was not returned to...
Statewide alert issued for missing 7-year-old from Pueblo