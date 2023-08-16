Nationwide FBI human trafficking operation recovers Colorado victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI Denver office announced Wednesday that 27 victims of human trafficking have recently been recovered in Colorado as part of the nationwide Operation Cross Country.

The operation has been ongoing for 13 years now. The initiative is in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to FBI Denver officials, the 27 recovered victims include eight children and 19 adults. Additionally, officials say five traffickers were arrested. They say 14 children and eight other traffickers were identified for further investigation. Officials say this all happened during a two-day push in July.

“The takeaway is that it is here, they are hiding in plain sight, and there’s a misconception I think in the community that these are victims that were abducted off the street ... This is manipulation. These are criminal groups looking to make money,” explained one official at Wednesday’s press conference at the FBI Denver Office.

More than 40 agencies participated, including Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say victims are often preyed upon through the internet and social media.

“The advances in technology have exponentially increased this problem. Use of technology and the internet now exposes kids to people that they usually wouldn’t interact with,” one FBI agent said during the press conference.

If you suspect human trafficking, you can call 866-455-5075 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

