More resources for veterans coming to southern Colorado therapeutic horseback riding center

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - More resources for veterans are coming to a southern Colorado therapeutic horseback riding center.

Stable Strides, located at 13620 Halleluiah Trail in Elbert, recently received a $15,000 grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, that will be used to support its Military Services Program. It is expected to provide 275 therapeutic equine-assisted sessions to 50+ veterans who turn to Stable Strides for help addressing physical disabilities and/or mental health conditions.

“If they are contacted through a hospital to do their PT or OT through them ... we are primarily offering right now a huge population of veterans with mental health,” said Equine Director Maggie Deangelis.

Stable Strides has three programs, including mental health services, adaptive riding and “POST” therapy, or physical, occupational and speech therapy. More than 250 veterans, active-duty service members and their families visit the center every year to work with horses.

According to Stable Strides, 12% of El Paso County citizens are veterans, but 22 veterans will commit suicide everyday. While grooming, learning ground skills, riding and interacting with the horses, Stable Strides say military members can learn to overcome the struggles of everyday civilian life, and heal from physical and emotional scars.

“Horses are really unique. They’ll mirror that veterans emotional being at that point in time. So if they come in really anxious, that horse has a very good possibility of also becoming very anxious,” said Deangelis. “Providing them with services that are teamed with a horse to help them kind of see their challenges that they are going through right now and having the horse there as their partner and support to help them walk through each of those steps.”

Stable Strides accepts Tricare insurance for their veteran mental health services, and offers scholarships as well.

“Veterans needs our support. They give so much to us they allow us to have our freedom and it’s only just a small piece as we help them when they return home to get back to normal civilian life,” said Deangelis.

