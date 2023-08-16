MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Sunday, her phone reportedly used by ‘unknown’ man

Melissa Whitsitt
Melissa Whitsitt(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WINTER PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for help with locating 34-year-old Melissa Whitsitt. She was last seen in Winter Park and didn’t show up for work. The alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

“Investigators have learned her phone was used by an unknown male to contact various individuals in the Denver Metro Area on Aug. 13, 2023,” part of a missing poster reads. “Her phone has since been turned off and there has been no contact with Melissa. She does not have a vehicle and has made no contact with friends or family since August 13, 2023.”

If you see her you’re asked to call 911. Call 970-722-7779 with more information.

