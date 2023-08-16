Man arrested on child sexual assault charges after 5-month long investigation in Pueblo

By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:53 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police announced Tuesday that an arrest had been made after a five-month long child sexual assault investigation.

According to police, Paul Pearson Jr., 45, was arrested on Aug. 3 on several charges, including 2nd Degree Kidnapping and Sexual Assault on a Child.

In the press release announcing Pearson’s arrest, police did not go into detail on their investigation or what led to these charges. They did say the arrest came after “multiple interviews, several search warrants, and collaboration with the Pueblo County Department of Human Services.”

As of this article’s last update, Pearson was still in the Pueblo County Jail on $100,000 bond.

