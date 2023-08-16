Major crash in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday along Circle Drive

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) described as a major crash closed down part of a busy roadway Wednesday.

At about 2:50 p.m., CSFD announced the crash was along S. Circle Drive east of Janitell. No other info was available last time this article was updated at 3 p.m. Westbound Circle was closed according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Click here for a live traffic map.

KKTV 11 News will update this article as we work to learn more.

