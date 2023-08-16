Lakewood police agent passes away after illness

Agent Fred Saforo was with the Lakewood Police Department for four years. "Our hearts are...
Agent Fred Saforo was with the Lakewood Police Department for four years. "Our hearts are heavy," the police department said of his passing.(Lakewood Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:43 AM MDT
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Lakewood police are mourning the loss of one of their brothers.

Police Agent Fred Saforo, just 26 years old, died Monday after a courageous battle with an illness.

“He is remembered as ‘the guy everyone wanted to work with,’” the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said in a social media post. “His constant smile and positive attitude will be dearly missed by all of us.”

Saforo was a four-year veteran of the police department. LPD did not disclose what his illness was.

“Rest easy our brother, “ the police department said. “We have the watch from here.”

