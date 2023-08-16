Lakewood police agent passes away after illness

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Lakewood police are mourning the loss of one of their brothers.

Police Agent Fred Saforo, just 26 years old, died Monday after a courageous battle with an illness.

“He is remembered as ‘the guy everyone wanted to work with,’” the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said in a social media post. “His constant smile and positive attitude will be dearly missed by all of us.”

Saforo was a four-year veteran of the police department. LPD did not disclose what his illness was.

“Rest easy our brother, “ the police department said. “We have the watch from here.”

