Lakewood police agent passes away after illness
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Lakewood police are mourning the loss of one of their brothers.
Police Agent Fred Saforo, just 26 years old, died Monday after a courageous battle with an illness.
“He is remembered as ‘the guy everyone wanted to work with,’” the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said in a social media post. “His constant smile and positive attitude will be dearly missed by all of us.”
Saforo was a four-year veteran of the police department. LPD did not disclose what his illness was.
“Rest easy our brother, “ the police department said. “We have the watch from here.”
