Homeless camp cleanups underway in Colorado Springs, 1 arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are cleaning up homeless camps around the city. This is part of their Homeless Outreach Team’s Operation, also known as hot.

This operation identifies illegal homeless camps then cleans them up. The cleanup today is on Sand Creek Trail near the intersection of Astrozon and Hancock. About two dozen homeless camps in that area are in the process of being cleaned out. This took the effort of five officers and a cleaning crew. People living in camps in that area were given between one hour and a full day to leave. At least four people were cited and one was even arrested.

“We are citing people over the camping,” said Sergeant Olav Chaney with the Homeless Outreach Team. “In some cases, they have warrants and can be taken to jail. In this case, we cited a few. I think we took somebody to jail in this area last week because we started posting last week.”

The HOT Crew used a bobcat to pick up big items including wood and mattresses used to build their camps. For the areas the Bobcat couldn’t reach, crews picked up all of the materials by hand. The crews wore gloves to protect themselves and moved items including large scooters, bicycles and go-karts. The HOT Team says they are frustrated they have to clean up this area for a second time.

“These people know that there are resources, they choose not to take them and they just trash the area,” said Sgt. Chaney. “It’s disappointing. We have a lot that we can get done in this city. It’s frustrating to have to clean up an area we did before.”

The HOT Crew tells 11 News the camps they have recently cleaned up, the trash and other items could fill anywhere from eight to even 21 full trailers. The HOT Team says the site will take a few days to completely clean up.

