Gas truck destroyed in massive vehicle fire outside La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A gas truck was destroyed after flipping over and catching fire near La Junta Tuesday morning.

The La Junta Fire Department shared dramatic photos of the raging inferno, which quickly consumed the vehicle, leaving nothing but a charred skeleton behind.

The aftermath (La Junta Fire Department)

According to the fire department, a crew was called out around 8:20 a.m. to Highway 50 about 3 miles east of town for a vehicle fire.

“Chief Davidson arrived on scene and found both East bound lanes blocked with heavy fire coming from on overturned gas delivery truck,” the fire department wrote in a social media post.

The driver had managed to escape and was sitting on the other side of the road.

“Crews gave aid to him and transported to the hospital,” the fire department said.

The driver’s condition has not been updated as of Wednesday morning.

Rocky Ford and Las Animas firefighters were called to assist with additional water supply as crews battled the blaze. Other agencies responded and helped with traffic control on the highway.

In all, the fire department says 1,100 gallons of diesel and gasoline were burning.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

