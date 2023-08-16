Colorado Secretary of State continues to push against Kroger acquisition of Albertsons

DENVER (KKTV) - As Kroger continues to push toward acquiring Albertsons in a $25 billion deal, the Colorado Secretary of State and others are pushing against it.

On Thursday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and six other Secretaries submitted a letter to the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission voicing opposition to Kroger Company’s proposed deal.

“Massive corporate consolidations raise prices and put an even greater burden on American families who are already struggling to pay bills and keep food on the table,” said Secretary Griswold. “The Federal Government must step in to ensure that corporate greed does not result in executives and shareholders enriching themselves while hardworking Americans pay artificially high prices for basic necessities.”

You can read the letter at the bottom of this article. The Secretaries believe that the deal will result in Kroger-Albertsons controlling nearly 25 percent of the entire U.S. food retail market.

“We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer according to a news release issued by Kroger in October of 2022. “Albertsons Cos. brings a complementary footprint and operates in several parts of the country with very few or no Kroger stores. This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors.”

The deal is pending FTC approval but could happen in early 2024.

