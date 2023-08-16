Colorado Secretary of State continues to push against Kroger acquisition of Albertsons

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - As Kroger continues to push toward acquiring Albertsons in a $25 billion deal, the Colorado Secretary of State and others are pushing against it.

On Thursday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and six other Secretaries submitted a letter to the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission voicing opposition to Kroger Company’s proposed deal.

“Massive corporate consolidations raise prices and put an even greater burden on American families who are already struggling to pay bills and keep food on the table,” said Secretary Griswold. “The Federal Government must step in to ensure that corporate greed does not result in executives and shareholders enriching themselves while hardworking Americans pay artificially high prices for basic necessities.”

You can read the letter at the bottom of this article. The Secretaries believe that the deal will result in Kroger-Albertsons controlling nearly 25 percent of the entire U.S. food retail market.

“We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer according to a news release issued by Kroger in October of 2022. “Albertsons Cos. brings a complementary footprint and operates in several parts of the country with very few or no Kroger stores. This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors.”

The deal is pending FTC approval but could happen in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fox
Escaped Colorado inmate found dead in a farmhouse
Driver reportedly clocked at 139 mph along a Colorado Highway.
Driver clocked at 139 mph along Highway 24 near Colorado Springs, reportedly claimed he was ‘late for work’
One of the vehicles involved in the crash at the intersection of Woodmen and Commerce Center on...
2 including police detective hospitalized in north Colorado Springs crash
Crash impacts I-25 NB in Colorado Springs.
Crash closes northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, highway back open
Ting Internet team on-site in Colorado Springs, where the fiber internet service provider has...
New internet option available for some Colorado Springs residents

Latest News

Burgers and Bags!
Burgers & Bags Thursday features free food and celebrity cornhole to benefit Pikes Peak United Way
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs 8/16/23.
Rollover crash impacts traffic on Powers on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday morning
Officials announced the results of 2023's Operation Cross Country, targeting human trafficking.
Nationwide FBI human trafficking operation recovers Colorado victims
Police in Pueblo have asked for help locating a 7-year-old girl they say was not returned to...
Statewide alert issued for missing 7-year-old from Pueblo