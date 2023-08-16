CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado deputy saves baby’s life!

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado deputy saved a baby’s life after the infant choked and stopped breathing over the weekend.

The deputy’s heroics were all caught on his body camera.

The frantic parents called 911 Sunday morning, reporting their 1-month-old son Carlos was choking, unconscious and turning blue.

“Deputy Pacheco responded lights and sirens,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body camera footage shows Pacheco pulling up to an apartment complex, jumping out of his vehicle, and running to the family’s home. He followed a man upstairs to where the mother was waiting, cradling Carlos. She handed her child to the deputy, who immediately began CPR and chest compressions.

Seconds later, the baby can be heard crying on camera.

“The baby started to respond and was trying to dislodge what was blocking his airway. Deputy Pacheco turned the baby onto its stomach and provided several more back thrusts when the baby suddenly coughed up a white substance. The infant then started to gasp for air and began to cry. The baby’s color started coming back into his face,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Little Carlos was transported to Children’s Hospital for further evaluation. The sheriff’s office provided a happy update Tuesday.

“We are pleased to report baby Carlos is now back home and doing fine. Thank you Deputy Pacheco for your quick response and diligence in saving this baby’s life.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.