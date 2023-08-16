Burgers & Bags Thursday features free food and celebrity cornhole to benefit Pikes Peak United Way

Burgers and Bags!
Burgers and Bags!(PPUW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The inaugural “Burgers & Bags” event benefitting Pikes Peak United Way is taking place this Thursday!

The event features free food, a celebrity cornhole tournament and KKTV 11 News Anchor Lindsey Boetsch will be emceeing.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at 421 N. Tejon Street. St. Vrain between Nevada and Tejon will be closed for the event with parking access at the alley entrance on Willamette between Nevada and Tejon.

Food includes In-N-Out Burgers.

Donations go to Pikes Peak United Way.

Celebrities taking part include 11 News Anchors Adam Athcison and Matt Kroeschel, EL Paso County Commissioners, Congressman Doug Lamborn, Staff from Senator John Hickenlooper’s office, officials from the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, the Switchbacks, Colorado Springs City Council and more!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fox
Escaped Colorado inmate found dead in a farmhouse
Driver reportedly clocked at 139 mph along a Colorado Highway.
Driver clocked at 139 mph along Highway 24 near Colorado Springs, reportedly claimed he was ‘late for work’
One of the vehicles involved in the crash at the intersection of Woodmen and Commerce Center on...
2 including police detective hospitalized in north Colorado Springs crash
Crash impacts I-25 NB in Colorado Springs.
Crash closes northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, highway back open
Ting Internet team on-site in Colorado Springs, where the fiber internet service provider has...
New internet option available for some Colorado Springs residents

Latest News

Colorado Secretary of State continues to push against Kroger acquisition of Albertsons
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs 8/16/23.
Rollover crash impacts traffic on Powers on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday morning
Officials announced the results of 2023's Operation Cross Country, targeting human trafficking.
Nationwide FBI human trafficking operation recovers Colorado victims
Police in Pueblo have asked for help locating a 7-year-old girl they say was not returned to...
Statewide alert issued for missing 7-year-old from Pueblo