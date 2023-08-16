Burgers & Bags Thursday features free food and celebrity cornhole to benefit Pikes Peak United Way

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The inaugural “Burgers & Bags” event benefitting Pikes Peak United Way is taking place this Thursday!

The event features free food, a celebrity cornhole tournament and KKTV 11 News Anchor Lindsey Boetsch will be emceeing.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at 421 N. Tejon Street. St. Vrain between Nevada and Tejon will be closed for the event with parking access at the alley entrance on Willamette between Nevada and Tejon.

Food includes In-N-Out Burgers.

Donations go to Pikes Peak United Way.

Celebrities taking part include 11 News Anchors Adam Athcison and Matt Kroeschel, EL Paso County Commissioners, Congressman Doug Lamborn, Staff from Senator John Hickenlooper’s office, officials from the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, the Switchbacks, Colorado Springs City Council and more!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.