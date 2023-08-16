Arrest papers detail sex crimes allegedly committed by Colorado chiropractor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado chiropractor was arrested this month after, according to arrest papers released by the Grand Junction Police Department Tuesday, a patient found a camera recording her while changing and while being treated.

Todd Mitchell, 55, is facing charges of Unlawful Sexual Contact, Criminal Invasion of Privacy, and Tampering With Physical Evidence.

According to the arrest papers, the patient told police while she was at Mitchell’s office, she and another patient were asked to change into hospital gowns in the same room. The papers also said when the other patient was moved to another room and Mitchell began to provide treatment, the victim said he asked her to turn and face a desk and open and close her legs, exposing the area under her gown, while he touched her lower back.

The papers said the patient told police that while Mitchell was out of the room with the other patient, she found a camera recording her on the desk she was facing, hidden partially by a towel. She noted that it had been recording since she and the other patient arrived at the office and recorded what she found on her phone.

According to the arrest papers, she said she turned off the camera and was moved to another room, but left that new room to confront Mitchell, who then took the memory card out of the camera and destroyed it.

Mitchell is currently in custody in the Mesa County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

