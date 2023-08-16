Armed robber strikes at 2 southeast Colorado Springs businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber remains on the run after holding up two businesses in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Police were called to the South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard area just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of one robbery. After getting on scene, they learned two businesses in the 2400 block of South Academy had been hit.

In both cases, officers were told the suspect entered the store and threatened employees with a gun while demanding cash. The robber got away with money from at least one of the businesses. No injuries were reported.

At the time of this writing, police have not released a suspect description or the names of the stores.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

