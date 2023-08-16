Armed robber strikes at 2 southeast Colorado Springs businesses

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:11 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber remains on the run after holding up two businesses in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Police were called to the South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard area just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of one robbery. After getting on scene, they learned two businesses in the 2400 block of South Academy had been hit.

In both cases, officers were told the suspect entered the store and threatened employees with a gun while demanding cash. The robber got away with money from at least one of the businesses. No injuries were reported.

At the time of this writing, police have not released a suspect description or the names of the stores.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fox
Escaped Colorado inmate found dead in a farmhouse
Driver reportedly clocked at 139 mph along a Colorado Highway.
Driver clocked at 139 mph along Highway 24 near Colorado Springs, reportedly claimed he was ‘late for work’
A crash left lanes of Woodmen road closed Tuesday afternoon.
2 hospitalized after crash closes Woodmen near I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon
Crash impacts I-25 NB in Colorado Springs.
Crash closes northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, highway back open
Ting Internet team on-site in Colorado Springs, where the fiber internet service provider has...
New internet option available for some Colorado Springs residents

Latest News

WATCH: Colorado deputy saves baby's life
Rockrimmon water main break 8/16/2023
Water main break closes main road in northwest Colorado Springs Wednesday
Staying warm this week
Warmer Wednesday
Homeless population on the rise in popular downtown park
Neighbors speak out about rise in homelessness at local park, next door to Memorial Hospital