Adele helps couple with gender reveal

Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby. (Credit: WABC, Shantelle Lord, CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WABC) - A New York couple enjoyed the gender reveal of a lifetime courtesy of superstar recording artist Adele.

It is a moment that Shantelle Lord and Chris Dare will never forget.

On Saturday, the couple attended Adele’s concert in Las Vegas.

Signs are not allowed, but they brought in a folded-up, custom-made flag that caught Adele’s attention.

“She was like, ‘Oh my God, I would love to do a gender reveal,’ and she’s like ‘Bring them down, bring them down,’” Lord said.

This will be the couple’s first child, and they wanted to be surprised. So they had the sex of their baby written on a note and placed it in an envelope that remained sealed until the mother of all reveals.

“It’s a boy. It’s going to be a very blessed baby boy,” Dare said.

Lord said as they were going back to their seats, they saw people in the audience wiping away their tears. She says it was a “wholesome moment.”

In the video, Adele said she was “so honored to do that.”

“That was so lovely,” she said.

