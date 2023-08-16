2 including police detective hospitalized in north Colorado Springs crash

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police detective was one of two injured Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed into an unmarked CSPD vehicle.

According to Springs police, the detective was driving through the intersection of Woodmen and Commerce Center Drive just west of the interstate when the other driver, traveling westbound on Woodmen, rear-ended them.

“The [westbound] car rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver. Both drivers were transported from the scene to area hospitals,” a lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

Woodmen was closed between Commerce Center Drive and I-25 for the initial investigation but reopened late Tuesday. CSPD’s Major Crash Team is continuing the investigation.

The detective and the other driver’s conditions have not been released as of Wednesday morning.

