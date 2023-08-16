1 shot in southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in a southeast Springs neighborhood overnight.

A lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed officers were called to Zebulon Drive near Chelton Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday for the reported shooting. No other details were immediately available due to the early stages of the investigation.

Our crew on scene sees crime tape up at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon. The area is near a day care and Centennial Elementary School.

