1 dead following shooting in southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

Crime tape at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive on Aug. 16, 2023.
Crime tape at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive on Aug. 16, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:46 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in a southeast Springs neighborhood overnight.

Officers were called to Zebulon Drive near Chelton Road just before 4:40 Wednesday morning on reports of a shooting and found the victim at the scene. A lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News a second person on scene was cooperating with the investigation, but did not have information on how that individual was connected to the case.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

Our crew on scene sees crime tape up at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon. The area is near a day care and Centennial Elementary School.

No other details were immediately available due to the early stages of the investigation. We will update this article as we learn more.

