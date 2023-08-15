Suspected burglar allegedly found hiding under pillows in Pueblo County camper

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected burglar was arrested after deputies say they found him hiding under pillows in a camper Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were searching for the alleged prowler after a witness reported seeing him first break into a home on the outskirts of west Pueblo, then jump out a window and run from the area.

The break-in was reported in the 1300 block of Granit Street around 12:30 p.m. The first deputy on scene got there in time to see a man trying to hide on a property a short distance away on West 13th Street.

“As other deputies arrived on scene, they began to search for the man on the property, which contained several campers,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said. “Deputies discovered there was one camper that was locked from the inside and noticed movement in the camper. Deputies gave several verbal commands for the occupants of the camper to come out.”

One man exited and told law enforcement there was another person inside. He gave deputies permission to go in -- and they swiftly found the suspect trying to conceal himself under pillows.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect Monday as 21-year-old Bobby Eldridge. Eldridge is facing charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing and criminal mischief. He also had five outstanding warrants unrelated to Sunday’s case.

He is now in the Pueblo County Jail.

