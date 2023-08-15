Semi-truck runs into power lines dangling over south Colorado Springs street

The scene on Cheyenne Meadows near Witches Willow.
The scene on Cheyenne Meadows near Witches Willow.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-truck found in a tangle on the south side of Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Police and utility crews responded to Cheyenne Meadows Road just west of Venetucci around 7 a.m. on reports of the truck taking down a power pole.

After assessing the scene, officials told 11 News they believed the pole may have been knocked down the night before, and that wires were already hanging low over the roadway when the 18-wheeler came along. The semi appeared to pull the pole and lines down even further when it drove through.

The driver came to a stop immediately after and stayed on scene.

The incident remains under investigation. It’s unclear if the trucker will be cited.

