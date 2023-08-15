Murder trial begins for suspect accused of killing man tied to homeless camp fire

Gregory Lee
Gregory Lee(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ten months after a man was found dead following a homeless camp fire south of Colorado Springs, his alleged killer is standing trial for his murder.

Opening statements in the Gregory Lee trial commenced Tuesday morning following jury selection one day prior. Lee, 64, is accused of killing 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz in October 2022.

Delgado-Diaz was found stabbed on the morning of Oct. 10 after a passerby spotted him lying in a field behind the Deja Vu gentleman’s club on B Street and called law enforcement. The location was just a couple of blocks from the scene of a large fire in the Stratmoor Hills area, which investigators believe Delgado-Diaz started. Law enforcement attempted life-saving measures but died on scene.

Lee and a second man, Gabriel Clark, 20, were both arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with Delgado-Diaz’s death.

The court docket shows the trial scheduled into next week. We will update this article with developments in the trial.

