Kia vehicles being targeted in recent string of thefts and break-ins, police looking into potential suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, 11News has received many phots from Kia owners, who say their cars were broken into or stolen in Colorado Springs.

It happened to one of our own employees over the weekend for the second time this year. Their car was parked in different parts of town when the break ins happened.

KKTV reporter's KIA broken into twice this year (KKTV)

Last week, Colorado Springs Police investigated an abandoned running Kia in the center of a park. This weekend, investigators looked into a Kia that was on fire in a neighborhood over the weekend. Both of those vehicles were reportedly stolen.

Springs Police told 11News they will update us on those investigations on Wednesday, but in the meantime, many local Kia owners are worried about their cars.

“I know that they went on a joyride, but I feel violated. I feel like I don’t even wanna be in it right now,” said Staci Gallagher, an owner of a 2016 Kia.

Staci Gallagher said her 2016 Kia Soul was stolen and broken into twice in the last week. Both crimes were caught on video.

“I don’t really know if it’s the same vehicle that has come twice, but it’s the same style. They get out of the other vehicle the same way, they do the same things. I do think it’s the same people,” recounted Gallagher.

“I was asleep. I woke up the next day, Friday at 6 a.m. and saw that my car was not in my driveway,” said Ari, another victim of the recent Kia thefts in Colorado Springs.

Broken glass in Ari’s driveway is the only reminder that she once had a 2015 Kia Soul. That car now sits in a impound lot, Ari said it’s undriveable.

Ari told 11News the people who stole her car were young and fast.

“Nine minutes from the time they punched out to the window, to the time they drove off of the driveway,” said Ari.

Back in February, police told 11News they started seeing an uptick in Kia thefts because of a TikTok trend, which showed people how to steal the cars. Police said that a majority of the people arrested then were teens. It’s unclear if any of the same people responsible for the most recent string were involved in February’s theft cases.

This comes as a new law went into affect on July 1, 2023, making all car theft a felony, regardless of the car’s value.

