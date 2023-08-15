Escaped Colorado inmate found dead in a farmhouse

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A weeks-long manhunt is over after an escaped Colorado inmate was found dead.

The U.S. Marshals Office is reporting the body of 46-year-old Mark Fox was located in an unoccupied farmhouse near Highway 71 and Highway 10, about five miles south of Rocky Ford. His body was found on Saturday by a previous resident of the farmhouse. The previous resident had returned to the property to gather some things.

“Due to the state of decomposition, it was not immediately apparent that Fox was the decedent,” part of a news release from the Marshals reads. “A forensic specialist from the FBI was brought in to assist in obtaining post-mortem fingerprints. An autopsy was performed Monday morning by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death is undetermined pending results of toxicology. It is believed Fox had been deceased for approximately 2-3 weeks upon discovery. No obvious signs of foul play are apparent at this time.”

Fox reportedly escaped a facility in Bent County back in late July with four others. Two of the escaped inmates were located near the facility they ran from, a third was found deceased in Pueblo County from a possible drug overdose and now Fox is accounted for.

“The U.S. Marshals Service would like to thank the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Colorado Department of Corrections, Bent County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department, and Colorado Springs Police Department for their assistance and joint cooperation in this investigation,” the release adds.

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force that targets the most violent offenders to include those wanted for murder, assault, sex offenses, and other serious offenses throughout the state and country.

