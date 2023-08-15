Driver clocked at 139 mph along Highway 24 near Colorado Springs, reportedly claimed he was ‘late for work’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Someone was reportedly driving 139 mph along a Colorado highway recently.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared a post to social media on Tuesday explaining the suspect was stopped along Highway 24 just east of Colorado Springs.

“The motorist was moving in and out of traffic- putting others on the roadway at serious risk,” the social media post from the sheriff’s office reads. “His excuse- he was late for work.”

The driver was not publicly identified, but the sheriff’s office is reporting he faces a mandatory court appearance with a 32-point citation.

“In El Paso County- we do not tolerate speeding and jeopardizing the safety of others,” the post adds. “Let this be a stern warning if you speed or drive recklessly, we WILL pull you over, you WILL be inevitably late to work, and we WILL write you a ticket.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.