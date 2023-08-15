Dog killed in Pueblo house fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog was killed in a house fire on Pueblo’s south side over the weekend.

Pueblo firefighters say all human occupants made it out safely.

The fire was reported on Pine Street in Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhood Sunday. The back of the home was engulfed in flames when they pulled up.

An aggressive attack by firefighters salvaged the home, the Pueblo Fire Department said.

No additional details have been released at the time of this writing.

