CSU, partners granted $8.75 to tackle diseases like West Nile

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vector borne diseases like the West Nile virus, the nasty bug that comes from a mosquito bite, have a new reason to be afraid.

Colorado State University and partners just landed $8.75 million grant through the CDC’s Strengthening Training and Evaluation Program. This grant will create a new center devoted to preventing and controlling vector borne diseases.

“The idea is that the CDC is looking to build regional capacity to combat vector borne diseases,” explained Brain Foy, the co-principal investigator in this research and professor at CSU. “They develop these Centers of Excellence across the country that focus on different regions and that’s important because vector borne diseases tend to be highly localized.”

Some diseases our region deals with aside from the West Nile virus include the tick-borne Colorado tick fever and Flea Borne Plague.

“It’s very unique. If you go out to the east coast for example, they don’t have plague, they don’t have much West Nile, compared to us, so we can really focus in our region on diseases that are important to our state and the whole point of this particular grant is to build up training capacity and to evaluate interventions on whether or not they are working to control the vectors in the vector borne diseases,” said Foy, adding that the biggest threat to our region is West Nile.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports 36 Coloradans have been affected by West Nile so far in 2023. 19 of those people have had to be hospitalized and 1 person has died.

“Our ultimate goal is to inform the public about vector borne diseases and bring attention to it. That, with our evaluation efforts, hopefully we can start to get a handle on some of these diseases that are pretty important,” explained Foy.

CSU and their partners, Texas Tech University and the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, we awarded the nearly $9 million grant in July. Foy tells 11 News they are working on budgeting and subcontracting right now so they can get the ball rolling.

“We hope to not jut study things, but make a difference in the lives of these people with this grant,” said Foy.

