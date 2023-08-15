Crash closes Woodmen near I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash left part of Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs closed Tuesday afternoon.

It shut down the road between Commerce Center Drive and I-25. So far, police have not released information on what caused the crash, who was involved, or how long lanes will be closed. This is for westbound lanes.

This article was to let viewers know about an active traffic hazard and we will update this as we get more information.

Woodmen Rd closed between Commerce Center Drive & I-25 for crash. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 15, 2023

