Crash closes Woodmen near I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash left part of Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs closed Tuesday afternoon.

It shut down the road between Commerce Center Drive and I-25. So far, police have not released information on what caused the crash, who was involved, or how long lanes will be closed. This is for westbound lanes.

This article was to let viewers know about an active traffic hazard and we will update this as we get more information.

